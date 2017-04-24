Video: Stoke Regional Review Part 1

Judith Ugwumadu meets with local brokers in Stoke-on-Trent to discuss the market.

Stoke and Staffordshire insurance experts voice their differing views on the broker market and whether insurers have been consistent in their approach to the local market.

Read the full article for more information on what it's like to be an insurance broker in Stoke and tune in soon for the next instalment of the Insurance Age regional review.



