ABI supports shelving of whiplash reforms ahead of general election

Government opts not to force through prison reform Bill before 8 June.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has supported the government’s decision not to rush through legislation on whiplash reforms ahead of the general election.

This February the Ministry of Justice unveiled the Prisons and Courts Bill which included whiplash reforms such as new fixed tariffs capping whiplash compensation pay-outs at £5,000 for small claims and banning claims without medical evidence.

However the Bill will not now be voted through before 8 June.

Argument

Huw Evans, director general of the ABI commented: “We did not expect the Bill to be pushed through before the election and are pleased it hasn’t as this would have removed the main opportunity to get a fair reform of the Discount Rate.

“Aspects of the whiplash provisions were also unsatisfactory, so it is better these didn’t make it onto the statute book unresolved.”

According to Evans the task now is to “win the argument” for both issues to be dealt with as a priority in the new Parliament and he urged that there be no major delays to what he described as much needed reform.

Space

Meanwhile Qamar Anwar, managing director of First4Lawyers, stated that dropping the Bill before the election provided “breathing space” but argued that “nobody should be celebrating”.

He added: “There is every chance that a victorious Conservative government would seek to resurrect the reforms in part 5 of the bill.

“So now is not the time to sit back and relax – the claimant sector needs to work together and keep fighting the myths peddled by the insurers about fraud and the so-called compensation culture.

“With huge extra profits and bonuses at stake, you can be sure that the ABI won’t let this drop and so we need to be out there, making the case for injured people ahead of cynical profiteering at every turn.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.