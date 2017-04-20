Lorica claims first trading profit for 2017

Broker highlights 4% rise in turnover.

Lorica Insurance Brokers has reported a trading profit of £214,000 for the year ended 31 March 2017.

The figure, which excluded one-off costs, reversed a loss of £1.13m in the previous 12 months.

However, with one-off costs factored in the firm delivered an operating loss of £403,000 still a substantial improvement on the £1.25m loss the year before.

The company said the one-off costs were due to a business transformation programme.

Growth

Turnover at the firm, which did not report group figures, came in 4% higher at £13.81m (2016: £13.24m).

It highlighted that this represented the sixth consecutive year of income growth with compound annual growth since 2011 of over 13%, all achieved organically and without external debt.

The firm added that the model continued to be one of generating growth through “continued development and retention of talented individuals and teams”.

The share capital investment by backers increased from £10.3m to £12.5m during the year.

Expansion

During the 2016-17 financial year Lorica also opened one new branch, in Sheffield, taking the total to eleven branches across the UK.

Also in the period CEO Matthew Bray resigned and the business was tipped as being a takeover target for Aston Scott although interest appears to have now cooled.

Looking to the future it committed to further expansion and adding to its current areas of business noting that extra specialisms will continue to evolve as new individuals and teams are engaged.

Stefan Puttnam, joint CEO commented: “We are delighted to have delivered a first for Lorica, achieving a trading profit is an important milestone along our journey to build a robust and profitable business.

“The company is nearing the completion of a business transformation programme that will drive operational efficiency which has successfully reduced costs while continuing to deliver income growth. Lorica is now positioned to deliver healthy profits. ”

Transformation

Carlo Marelli, joint CEO added: “In 2016-17 Lorica continued to achieve income growth and retain its key staff whilst driving efficiencies throughout the business.

“With the business transformation work nearing completion, the business expects this financial year to deliver further growth in income and an operating profit in excess of £1.50m.”

