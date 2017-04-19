Profits up at SEIB in 2016

Commercial director Suzy Middleton says being niche gives broker market advantage.

SEIB Insurance Brokers has posted a rise in revenue to £8.91m for the year ended 31 December 2016.

Its revenue for the preceding year was £8.65m.

Pre-tax profit also increased - by 7% to £2.39m (2015: £2.24m).

In addition, the broker revealed an operating profit of £1.77m (2015: £1.70m) and post-tax profit up 8% to £1.89m compared to £1.75m in the previous year.

Niche

SEIB commercial director Suzy Middleton told Insurance Age that she was “extremely pleased” with the results, adding that sticking to the broker’s core niches has helped drive the profits up.

“Because we are so niche it gives us a market advantage with our staff and the knowledge that they hold,” she continued.

According to Middleton, the broker’s plans for the rest of 2017 include identifying new niche areas and launching new products.

“We have a couple of new products that we’re hoping to launch this year, which are pretty consistent with what our core business is about,” she added.

“But it’s about diversification as well so we’ve identified a need for some extra products and are also expanding on the product base that we’ve got.”

Brexit

Middleton noted that the broker would also keep an eye on what happens to the market following Brexit and the change of the Ogden rate.

The director stated: “We’re UK-based only, we don’t trade overseas, so for us there are no passporting issues.

"But we are aware that there may be some changes in respect of how insurers operate and where they’ll be operating from after Brexit.

“We’ve always used UK-based insurers with reasonable rating so whether that will have any detriment to us time will tell.”

Acquisitions

Middleton further noted that acquisitions were on the horizon for the broker, adding that only niche business would be of interest.

“We have a few on the pavement at the moment, but we never know in this day and age if they will come into fruition,” she continued.

She also stated that the new rules on renewal transparency, which force brokers to identify rate changes to customers at point of policy renewal, would lead to an “interesting time” in the market.

“We’re quite transparent already, but whether that pushes people into the market is going to be interesting to see,” Middleton concluded.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.