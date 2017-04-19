Simply Business posts climbing profits for year before Travelers takeover

Parent company Xbridge also reports double digit turnover growth for 2016.

Xbridge, which trades as Simply Business, has reported profit after tax of £6.43m for the year ended 31 December 2016, a 53% rise on the previous year.

The figures in a filing at Companies House showed that the firm also delivered a 26% increase in turnover to £48.0m (2015: £38.1m).

Operating profit grew by 47% to £7.36m from £5.02m in 2015.

The average monthly number of employees rose to 340 from 316 in the prior 12 months.

Targets met

The strategic report section of the filing noted: “Turnover has increased by £10m from the previous year as a result of solid performance within new business sales and a growing renewals book.

“The company has met its profit targets for the year.”

The document continued: “The company continues to invest heavily in its proprietary technology, sales and customer facing infrastructure enabling the business to evolve rapidly while also providing excellent customer service.”

Simply Business’ ultimate parent, Xbridge Holdings, was bought by private equity firm New York-based Acquiline Partners in 2016.

Takeovers

After the end of the financial year, Travelers in turn purchased the business this March giving it an enterprise value of $490m [£400.6m].

Commenting on the Travelers deal, the future developments section of the results report stated: “The directors aim to maintain the management policies which have resulted in the company’s substantial growth in recent years.

“The directors consider that 2017 will show a further growth in both revenue and profit.”

