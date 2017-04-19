Coversure opens branch in Crawley

Franchise adds second new office in two months.

Coversure has opened a new office in Crawley run by the owners of its Brighton branch.

The move comes just as month after Coversure opened a new office in Bingley and takes the company’s network to 95.

The franchise highlighted that the expansion was not about “pins in the map” and stressed it was focused on creating “sustainable, profitable businesses”.

Service

Nick Elliman, head of franchise recruitment and acquisitions, added: “Coversure Brighton has been looking after the insurance needs of people and businesses in Brighton and beyond for a number of years now.

“We are delighted to support them in the set-up of their new business in Crawley so that they can provide the same high level of service and advice to the Crawley area.”

