Ryan Direct Group bought by Towergate-backers

Insurance distribution and claims handling firm sold to Nevada Investments.

Ryan Specialty Group has confirmed the sale of Ryan Direct Group (RDG) to Nevada Investments an investment vehicle backed by Towergate owners HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners.

The takeover was first revealed by Insurance Age earlier this month.

The terms of the deal for RDG, a provider of insurance distribution and claims handling services, have not been revealed and it remains subject to regulatory approval.

Leadership

The senior leadership team of RDG, including CEO Derek Coles and CFO Scott Hough will continue to manage the business.

The company will operate under the name Direct Group.

Coles said: “I am very grateful for RSG‘s support for Direct Group in the last five years, which included the acquisition of Midas Underwriting in 2016.

“Direct Group has established a strong performance track record with a large number of insurance and affinity clients and will play a key role in supporting Nevada’s portfolio of businesses, while maintaining its independence.”

Development

Michael D Rice, chairman of RSG Underwriting Managers, said: “We are positive that Direct Group’s impressive leadership team will successfully lead Direct Group to its next stage of development and advance its considerable potential.”

Ryan Speciality Group will retain EmergIn Risk – a cyber MGA; RSG Underwriting Managers; Startpoint – an MGA which specialises in D&O business; and Hunter George & Partners a managing general agent for mergers and acquisition insurance.

