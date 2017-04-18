FCA core fees set to dip for brokers in 2017/18

Sector to benefit from 0.6% reduction if proposed fees are confirmed after consultation.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has revealed that brokers may see a small reduction of 0.6% for the 2017/18 fees.

Under the proposals – which are now being consulted upon – the general insurance mediation section of the FCA will pay £27.5m in total to the watchdog.

The decrease for the fee block from £27.6m the previous year would be the second fall in a row as last year it benefited from an overall 1.6% decrease.

The news came as the authority detailed that its budget would rise by 1.5% to £526.9m.

FSCS fees

However, the latest figures are still to be confirmed.

For instance, last week the Financial Services Compensation Scheme confirmed that brokers would pay a levy of £18m for 2017/18 an increase of £10m on 2016/17.

The proposed figure had originally been £13m which would still have represented a £5m uplift.

