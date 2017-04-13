Brokers’ FSCS levy rises by £5m for 2017/18

New broker levy set at £18m as a result of an expected increase in PPI claims.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has confirmed that brokers will pay a levy of £18m for the year 2017/18.

This is a £5m increase from the indicative levy of £13m that was reported in January this year, and a rise compared to the £8m brokers paid in 2016/17.

According to the FSCS, the rise was a result of the Financial Conduct Authority’s announcement of a two-year cut-off for personal protection insurance (PPI) claims, which is expected to lead to an increase in the number of claims made.

The total levy for the year will be £363m, which is £15m less than it planned in its Plan and Budget in January. The levy for the preceding year was £337m.

Compensation

In addition, the FSCS stated that its 2017/18 compensation forecast had gone up by £29m since the indicative levy was announced.

This was in part due to rephasing of the predicted compensation costs on Enterprise Insurance and Gable Insurance, as well as higher claims costs expected following the change in the discount rate.

The increase was also a result of delays in obtaining verified broker data for failed Gibraltar insurer Gable.

Mark Neale, Chief Executive of FSCS, said: “FSCS exists to help people with nowhere else to turn when financial services firms fail.

“We protect thousands of people every year and provide compensation which the industry funds. This helps to generate consumer confidence.”

He continued: “Although the indicative forecasts we published in January and our final levy numbers this year are broadly similar, firms know that our levies can be unpredictable owing to the nature of some failures and the claims they generate.

“We welcome the continued support of levypayers at this time. We know that many are also engaged in the ongoing FCA review of the FSCS funding model, and encourage a full debate to settle the basis of FSCS funding for the foreseeable future.”

