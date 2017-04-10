MGAs Snapshot 2017: Growing gains

While there remain some challenges in the market, MGAs are seeing growth on every measure

If there is one word that sums up the managing general agents market (MGA) then it is “growth”.

Some 45 firms participated – either fully or in part – in our snapshot look at the market, the final one in the series after networks and wholesalers. The last time we surveyed MGAs in 2014 we had 30 responses.

When asked this time around for their market expectations for 2017 by far the most frequently used word was “growth”. It was mentioned by 19 of the businesses.

The optimism and confidence were backed up by the figures.

Building relationships

Let’s start with gross written premium (GWP). As table one below shows, only one respondent saw a decline in GWP in the past 12 months – and a further detail is that only one other firm reported a figure of 0%.

Of those who supplied data, more than half posted double-digit growth. There were a few outliers with GWP growth in the hundreds of percent, but this is to be expected in a market which has seen so many new entrants. Most, but not all, at this end of the spectrum were building from relatively low bases.

Likewise, nearly two-thirds of respondents (see table two) stated they had increased the number of policies sold by a double digit percentage. New relationships appear to have been a fundamental part of the growth. Just as with policies sold so the number of brokers using a service has increased (see table three). Again almost two-thirds of those polled said their number rose by at least 10%.

The MGAs were more reticent about putting precise figures on their GWP. However, valuable comparisons can still be made with Insurance Age’s 2014 Third Force.

That survey took a wider view of the market including networks and wholesalers. Stripping back to only MGAs and then comparing those involved with this year highlights several interesting points.

Uplifting figures

Firstly, comparing like with like – those who shared precise data each time – shows a 31.3% uplift in GWP during the period.

This was achieved with a similarly impressive rise in staff numbers of 19.7%.

And, accordingly, the amount of GWP handled by each member of staff in this select group also rose – by 9.7%.

Turning next to include those firms that shared information in this snapshot for the first time reveals even more interesting conclusions.

Just over half those listed (see pages 23-30) delivered details on all of GWP, branch numbers and staff numbers.

By these measurements the average GWP handled per member of staff is effectively £853,000.

Adding in those who only delivered partial data the total employment figure can be revealed. Those surveyed in the sector control their premium across 110 branches employing 2,887 staff.

The GWP data was shared with the condition of anonymity. Looking at the raw data putting the two sets of figures together (£853,000 multiplied by 2,887) would be overly simplistic as many who did not reveal GWP were new to the market. However, it is clear that the portion of the MGA sector listed on the following pages controls premium considerably north of £2bn.

Challenging market conditions will persist, punctuated by pockets of opportunity where there has been a dislocation in specific markets

Positive outlook

So finally back to those responses on the outlook for the sector.

A central selling point historically for MGAs has been their ability to bring relationships, expertise and service to hard to reach parts of the market.

Appropriately therefore, second on the most frequently cited list was a theme rather than one word: it can be summed up as “niche” or “non-standard”.

For example, one said: “There will continue to be growth in non-standard commercial lines as brokers look to find fast and efficient processes to deal with business that does not fit standard insurance market online models.”

While another highlighted: “We are seeing evidence of premium growth in certain non-standard classes, partly fuelled by the withdrawal of a number of un-rated competitors.”

There was though no room for complacency. The final entry in the top three of expectations was for a “challenging” year ahead.

“Challenging market conditions will persist, punctuated by pockets of opportunity where there has been a dislocation in specific markets,” noted one correspondent.

But there remains a near universal belief that “this thriving sector” will “continue to grow and evolve in 2017” and that the number of players in the MGA market will rise further. As one respondent concluded, the next year will see “a flurry of start-up MGAs”.

It will be fascinating to watch this unfold and to keep tabs again in 12 months on just how the participants have fared.