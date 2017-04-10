Editor's letter - April 2017

Championing change: Insurance Age’s new look with more business-useful information

Welcome to the new look Insurance Age. It is in truth more of a tweak than a fundamental redesign. But we are never complacent and are always eager to bring you what you want and need.

Underpinning it all is the change to our strapline – “Championing the broker community”.

All your favourites remain in place, such as interviews, Broking Success, people moves, new products, in-depth features and more.

From that list two key themes emerge. Firstly, the sector is a people one. We want to promote even more of the high level thinking, entrepreneurial spirit and, let’s be frank, characters that go to make up the broking market. The expanded opportunities for opinions, comments and viewpoints are designed to help achieve this.

All of these come with links to our website so you can join in the conversations and of course catch up with the market information and exclusive news you are used to.

Secondly, along with being your platform for debate, what we deliver must be informative, entertaining and crucially business useful. The new flow, with more stats, graphs, longer analysis and a regrouped Better Business section, is our chance to provide it.

On behalf of all the team, we hope you enjoy what we believe is a more visually engaging magazine but as ever do let us know. We are eager to hear your feedback.

Emmanuel Kenning, editor, Insurance Age