InsurTech Futures: Start-up broker Konsileo launches

New commercial broker aims to disrupt the market.

Start-up commercial insurance broker Konsileo has launched, co-founded by John Warburton and Peter Henderson.

Warburton, former director of global marketing and digital strategy at Allianz, takes on the chief executive role, while Henderson, who was most recently technical director of mental health start-up Big White Wall, is the chief technology officer.

Calling the new broker a disruptor, the two directors stated that its model is a different way of working for brokers and that its newly developed technology platform provides a more modern way of making business than brokers relying on software houses.

Konsileo stated that it is now recruiting mid-market brokers to be employees with freedom to manage their own time, choose their clients and colleagues, and take home more of what they earn.

Platform

The broker detailed that its proprietary platform – which supports brokers and their clients from risk capture to binding quotes to servicing throughout the year - has been developed by a ten-strong technical team over the course of 18 months.

According to the directors the platform will “dramatically reduce the admin burden” and free up brokers to spend more time with clients.

Warburton explained that they had developed the platform because the traditional software houses are built with old technology and do not allow brokers to innovate.

He further stated that the platform makes it easier for the broker to gather and use data, which will in turn present better quality risk information to insurers.

“In the future, we think that we have a good opportunity to play the people who aggregate data for the Internet of Things,” he added.

Compliance

In addition, the platform incorporates extensive compliance, which makes certain processes automated and ensures Financial Conduct Authority Treating Customers Fairly and Contract Certainty principles are met.

Warburton noted that the firm, which was authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority a few weeks ago, is now ready to trade as a broker and that the platform will be going live with a partnership broker at the start of May.

In its first year the broker is looking to hire about ten people, but Warburton noted that it would be “quite an aggressive player in the UK market” in the future, targeting 500 or more employees.

Support

He commented: “Professional brokers deserve better both from their organisations and from the technology that supports them.

“Konsileo brokers will be free from reporting lines and free from the constraints of old policy systems.”

He continued: “They will have more time to spend with their clients and provide better quality data to underwriters. And they’ll be happier at work while they’re doing it.”

Henderson added: “Highly skilled brokers with decades of experience are wasting their talents and skills copying and pasting information on clunky systems stuck in the 1990s.

“Our system will free brokers from 60% of the time they spend on admin.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.