Towergate-owners poised to buy Ryan Direct Group

HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners are set to buy the provider according to market sources.

The major shareholders in Towergate, HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) are set to buy Ryan Direct Group in a deal that could go through as early as next week, Insurance Age can reveal.

According to market sources, the investors are set to swoop on the company which offers distribution, broking, affinities, claims management and claims validation services.

Ryan Direct Group has previously been linked to JC Flowers which was rumoured to be in talks to buy the firm in March this year.

The potential value of the deal is unknown.

Deal

HPS and MDP most recently became the major shareholders in broker Autonet and it is believed that a deal with Ryan Direct Group will follow a similar format.

HPS also bought Broker Network from Towergate for £46m last year and in addition to this also invested in London Market broker Price Forbes in 2016.

A spokesperson for Ryan Direct Group stated: “Ryan Direct Group never comments on market speculation.”

HPS declined to comment.

