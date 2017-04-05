Aston Scott returns to profit in 2016

CEO Peter Blanc explains next steps after Bell & Co deal and praises staff for positive 2016 financial results.

Aston Scott has reported profit after tax of £902,986 for year ending 30 June 2016 reversing the net loss of £2.46m in 2015.

However, the profit figure for 2015 took a hit from certain exceptional payments rear enelated to the management buyout making direct year-on-year comparisons difficult.

Full-year turnover for the group increased by 6.9% to £19.09m (2015: £17.86m), while operating profit fell by 42% to £994,338 (2015: £1.71m).

Aston Scott's group chief executive officer Peter Blanc noted that the firm was keen to grow organically and said the results were down to the the hard work of its staff, adding: “They are great at looking after clients.”

Regional push

The firm bought Derby-based broker Bell & Co in March and Blanc confirmed that the integration was going well.

Speaking to Insurance Age about the broker's first purchase of 2017 Blanc said Bell & Co was “going to be our hub for the Midlands”.

He continued: “I have a meeting with Richard [Salt, managing director of Bell & Co] soon to go through a prospect list of all the companies in the area that we want to talk to. The plan is to substantially grow that operation over the next few years.

“We want to find brokers of a like mind that will be a good fit with Bell & Co, so it’s about finding other brokers in the area that we think will be suitable to make an approach to with a view to acquiring them.”

Acquisitions

However, he also noted that the firm was in talks with other brokers to “find one that is the best fit” for the business as it seeks further inorganic growth options.

Confirming that the firm was looking to build a series of regional hubs, Blanc said the business had a noticeable lack of presence in the North.

“We are definitely looking for brokers in the Manchester or Birmingham area and we are also keen to do something in the South West (Bristol area),” he continued.

“Other than that we really want specialisms, we don’t really mind what it is but if it is something that will add value to the group then we will be keen on it.”

Acturis

In a busy period after the end of the financial year Aston Scott recruited Stuart Rootham as group managing director and has now completed its migration to Acturis from Open GI as its software supplier.

“The trick now is to make sure we get the maximum value out of it by making sure all of our staff use it to its full capability,” said Blanc.



“So we’re doing a lot of work on making sure that we get the training right and ensure that we maximise the value of that investment.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.