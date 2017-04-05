Alan Boswell buys Sutcliffe Solloway & Company

The broker said that the move would take its GWP up to £90m.

Alan Boswell Group has bought Lincolnshire-based Sutcliffe Solloway & Company, which trades as Sutcliffe Insurance Brokers, for an undisclosed sum.

Alan Boswell advised in a statement that the move will see its gross written premium figure rise from £85m to £90m.

Staff at Sutcliffe offices in Boston and Grimsby will remain in their branches and the acquisition brings the total number of employees at Alan Boswell to 325.

The offices will continue to operate under the Sutcliffe brand for the foreseeable future.

Sutcliffe, which started in 1977, arranges a range of commercial insurance products, with specialisms in the marine trade and heavy industry, as well as providing personal lines including home, car and landlord insurance.

The deal follows the acquisition by Alan Boswell of S-Tech Insurance Services in Cambridge in late-2016 and the launch of its risk management arm last month.

Executive chairman Alan Boswell commented: “We’re pleased to make this announcement as we head into a new financial year. The group has been growing at a steady rate and Sutcliffe Insurance Brokers is a natural fit for our continuing expansion, offering services complementary to our own.”

Sutcliffe Insurance Brokers’ managing director Mike Kirman added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Sutcliffe.

"Not only does it enhance the range of services we offer to existing clients – including risk management -- but it also brings the stability and support of a larger group to the business.”

