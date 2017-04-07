SME now and the future: Reaching a new market

Small businesses are waking up to the value of D&O insurance, so brokers and providers need to step up to help SMEs get the cover they need, writes Edward Murray

Estimates vary, but up to a third of SMEs now buy directors’ & officers’ (D&O) insurance. At this smaller end of the market there is real momentum building as companies begin to better understand their exposures and insurers offer policies better designed to meet them.

D&O insurance might have been around for decades, but it is really only in the last few years that it has come into its own for companies at the smaller end of the SME spectrum.

Trickle down

Darrel McCartan, financial lines market manager for Zurich explains: “D&O has now been out and about for 30 years. What happens at the top starts to filter down and so the actions taken against individuals and companies at the high levels are starting to come into the sight of the SME market.

“I think there is also an educational piece for local brokers and markets in terms of what they can and can’t do for SMEs.”

He adds: “D&O is based on a ‘wrongful act’ and that is a very broad term and covers a multitude of sins.

“I don’t think there was a belief or understanding from SMEs that they could insure themselves against these risks and brokers are also becoming more savvy to the requirements of their clients and the exposures they face.”

Attractive for SMEs

As insurers push to win market share, there have been some notable improvements in policy wordings that make the insurance more attractive

for SME buyers, according to David Ritchie, executive director for D&O at Arthur J Gallagher.

Changing D&O exposures Published in May last year the Directors’ Liability Report by A&O and Willis Towers Watson, highlighted changing views on the personal exposures that directors face. Some 71% of respondents said regulatory and other investigations top their list of concerns, for the fourth consecutive year. This was followed by the risk of a cyber-attack (66%) and data loss (58%), both new entries which knocked anti-corruption legislation (including the Bribery Act) and criminal and regulatory fines, and penalties (both 43%) off second and third place. The research also found that corporate investigations were on the rise, with over a quarter (27%) of businesses saying they had experienced a claim or investigation involving a director of their company in the past year, up from one in five in 2014.

Ritchie highlights three changes in particular. He comments: “The fraud exclusion – it is called the conduct exclusion under management liability policies – and really that is where an officer or a director has committed fraud or is alleged to have committed fraud. Previously the policy wordings made it difficult for the policy to respond in those scenarios and now it is much more straightforward.”

The second issue, according to Ritchie, is the employment practice liability (EPL) section of the policy, and in light of recent changes to legislation he says it has become more difficult to bring some of the more spurious EPL claims. As a result, he believes underwriters are a lot more comfortable to give cover.

“The third point is the claims notification process,” he continues. “Some of those can be incredibly onerous and claims can run into trouble on the grounds of notification.” However, he feels pre-claim/self-report extensions have made it easier for insureds.

In addition to improving the policy wordings, insurers are also offering excellent value propositions to customers and SMEs are getting a lot more than simply an insurance policy.

D&O has now been out and about for 30 years. What happens at the top starts to filter down Darrel McCartan

Adding value

This is a point that Edward Finch, managing director at broker MRIB is keen to make to clients, particularly in relation to the practical and technical help available in areas such as employment liability.

“We ask a lot of our clients how much they are spending on HR internally, or with external consultants,” he explains.

He continues: “They can remove that cost and the service will be covered under the product as it gives that support around what you should be doing and the documentation you need.”

Of course, there are many SMEs that will want to keep this functionality in-house, and particularly as they move past the micro end of the market and head towards the ‘medium’ end of the SME sector. But for those that are happy to use insurer services in this way, it is possible for them to enjoy very tangible benefits and to actually improve their net financial position by buying the insurance.

Market in numbers Published in September 2016, GlobalData’s report UK Directors and Officers Insurance: Market Dynamics and Opportunities 2016 found that: * The UK D&O insurance market was worth £199.8m in 2015, and is forecast to decline modestly by 2.5% to reach £194.8m by 2020 * 33.8% of SMEs held D&O insurance in 2016, with penetration highest among medium-sized enterprises * 52.9% of SMEs purchased D&O insurance through a broker in 2016

Finch says: “The cost of the product can be paid for in light of the other things they are already doing.”

Mike Parry, partner at JLT Speciality, agrees and points out: “For the smaller company that sort of added benefit service that is provided and paid for by the insurer can be attractive.”

Parry believes the joining of various covers into the overall scope of the insurance offered by D&O policies today has also made them more attractive. He comments: “Definitely the packaging of covers is a big evolution such as the bundling of small limits for employment practice liability, kidnap and ransom, small elements for crime and for pension trustees if that is applicable to the company.”

Little underinsurance

While underinsurance may have been an issue in the past, Parry does not believe it is a major problem in the market today and certainly not for SMEs. Much of this is down to the competitive pricing of the insurance and Parry states: “We do not come across underinsurance as much. D&O is not a high frequency class of business and typically because the insurance is so inexpensive we tend to see our clients buying towards the higher end of the limits anyway.

“So we typically say that £1m to £5m for a real SME is adequate, but each client has their own factors they need to take into account.”

While D&O may not be a high frequency class of business, the affordability of the insurance and the scope of the cover it offers make it an increasingly important consideration for the directors and officers working in the SME space.

Ongoing education

But it is also important that brokers take the time to understand the exposures that these individuals face and what a D&O policy could offer them. McCartan at Zurich says ongoing broker and client education is a priority in the months ahead, but is also at pains to point out that brokers could be storing up future problems if they do not raise D&O as part of their client discussions.

He warns: “More actions are being taken against brokers and their professional duty is being called into question. If they don’t have clear documentation of when they told the client about the policy and the reason they decided not to buy it then it can be very difficult for brokers to defend themselves.”

Directors and officers will come under increasing scrutiny and have to bear greater levels of responsibility. Insurers have already shown their appetite to both broaden and simplify their offerings and brokers are increasingly discussing D&O with their clients. Given these following winds it seems likely penetration in this market will rise well above a third of SMEs in the not too distant future. ■