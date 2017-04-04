County Group’s profit surges after acquisition frenzy in 2016

David Clapp CEO said more deals are “in the pipeline over the next few months”.

The County Group has more than doubled profit after tax in the year to 30 September 2016.

Profit after tax rose by 107% to £944,752 (2015: £456,788) which the firm said was driven by a mixture of organic and inorganic growth.

Turnover for the period increased by 33% to £9.29m (2015: £6.98m).

Acquisitions have been part of County’s growth strategy.

The final deal of the financial year was for Staffordshire-based insurance broker G R Plimbley for an undisclosed amount.

Since the end of the financial year the broker has also bought Wrexham Insurance Services in December 2016.

Another two deals have been completed since the start of 2017: Stockport-based Thompson Brothers Insurance Consultants in February and Arthur Marsh & Son (Birmingham) in March.

Dave Clapp chief executive officer confirmed that more deals are “in the pipeline over the next few months”.

Top priority

He continued: “The integration of the acquired businesses remains a top priority and this continues to go as planned.



“We acquired another four businesses in the last financial year and I’m pleased that each of them outstripped our expectations.

“The new business wins that we achieved were down to the hard work and persistence of the team in securing great terms from our partner insurers and persuading customers to join the group to look after their interests.”

Clapp also noted that County was “well ahead of our plan we are working towards and since MVP (Minority Venture Partners) invested with us in 2014”.



Doubled

He said: “I am pleased to report we have doubled our size which is amazing.”

County’s operating profit jumped to £1.13m in 2016 from just £611,676 in the previous financial year.

According to Clapp, County is experiencing good growth in commercial motor, both in its non-motor commercial book and the retail network of branches, which he said grew by 20% organically.



The firm is also about to launch its own “bespoke CRM system which has been two years in the making”.



Clapp said that this would help the team further by ensuring it keeps the pipeline full “so the momentum can be maintained”.

Furthermore, staff numbers have increased to 173 (2015: 132).

“We recruited some great calibre individuals during the year, ensuring our team is in the best possible shape and we have the capacity to deliver to our plan,” he concluded.

