Gallagher's focus is on niche business, says Grahame Chilton

International brokerage CEO states he is excited about the future in the UK.

Grahame Chilton, Arthur J. Gallagher international brokerage CEO has confirmed that a key focus for him since he took on the role two years ago had been to integrate all of the businesses previously purchased by Gallagher and that the broker had now come to the implementation stage of the process.

“We’ve needed to hive up over 200 businesses into what would then end up being four regulated entities that sit under me – the retail business, the London specialty and wholesale business, Pen Underwriting and the corporate business,” he noted, adding that the business is now in a good position.

“We’re going from 60 or 70 regulated businesses to those four. It takes a lot of work and a lot of people to do that.”

Stability

In a previous interview, Chilton stated that another important aspect when he started at Gallagher was to bring stability to the company, something he noted he had achieved by bringing in new people in certain areas of the business.

In addition, he paid tribute to Stuart Reid who left the UK Retail CEO role after a year in the post, but stressed that current UK retail boss Michael Rea was “doing a fantastic job”.

According to Chilton the strategy for the last six to nine months has been what he calls “dumbing up”.

“That has been to go adverse to the market, which is what I intended to do in my career, and looking at something others aren’t looking at which is bringing more expertise and more specialty to their clients.”

He noted that a lot of focus had been put on the broker’s products and using expertise to design policies that people want to buy, adding that in his opinion people in the market were spending too much time focusing on distribution channels and digitalisation.

“People are missing the point, it’s about making money and about having a great product,” he continued.

Acquisitions

In terms of making acquisitions, Chilton stated that he had up until now been looking at areas outside of the UK and made a number of purchases.

“I’m excited about the future here in the UK,” he added.

“When I start to see that the economy will give growth that allows you to make a return on shareholders’ money by investing in further acquisitions then maybe we will do.”

He explained that the broker would look to buy niche and specialty business that would add value to its current proposition.

On the topic of acquisitions, Chilton commented that Marsh's recent purchases of Jelf and Bluefin had been good for the market, highlighting that he was not worried about Marsh going head-to-head with Gallagher on SME business.

"It’s good to have good competitors," he continued. "But I don’t see we’ll be competing that much. At the end of the day nobody had an enormous market share and I haven’t seen yet what their model is going to be.

"They were underrepresented in UK retail and they spent a fortune buying into that market. It will be very interesting to see how they get shareholder value out of that."

Brexit

Chilton further stated that he was not worried that Brexit would have a negative impact on Gallagher.

The CEO explained that the broker would still have access to the European market through its businesses in Europe and predicted that the UK's EU exit would have a positive impact on the economy.

"Europe in financial services and other areas tends to export more to us that we do to them," he added.

"It’s more of a risk for Europe than for the UK if a deal isn’t achieved."

