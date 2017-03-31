Quizzical questions: 31 March 2017
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
Lloyd’s has reported an identical figure to what it achieved in 2015.
Biba warns of "huge uncertainty".
The regulator has also done a review into cancellation fees.
The cover will be available to Stride's residential and commercial property owner clients.
The launch of the six week consultation comes following outcry from the insurance industry.
