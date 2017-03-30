Ceta delivers £2.2m pre-tax profits for 2016

Turnover at the company rises by 10%.

Ceta Insurance has reported pre-tax profits of £2.2m for 2016, up by £466,000 on the previous year.

The company’s turnover also increased by 10% to £6.7m as gross written premiums jumped to £24m.

The broker’s managing director David Quick described the results as “fantastic”.

He commented: “Over the years Ceta has delivered strong profits which will continue into the future. This year’s figures are already showing an excellent increase on last year.”

Specialisms

The firm’s specialisms include leisure markets and SME business and it revealed that 85% of all sales were generated through its websites and either sold online or through its call centre.

Quick highlighted that in addition to its current areas the business was developing “a couple of other opportunities” which he claimed will lead to continued growth.

He concluded: “Ceta makes use of all the latest technology.

“In today’s market any business that wants to grow must be at the forefront of what’s happening in the IT world. In particular the internet and mobile use is only going to get bigger.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.