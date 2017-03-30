Insurance Cares: A broker tells his story

Howard Burgess of RJ Langman outlines the issued faced by his elderly, vulnerable parents when they wanted to claim on their insurance and points out that even he, chartered with ACII, had issues understanding the policies.

I have spent 45 years in the London Insurance Market and my late father spent 43 years (including the gap for war service). He achieved a fairly senior position and was proud of his legacy having mentored people who reached very high position at Lloyd’s.

When my father was in his 80s he had a motor claim and a household claim and the claims departments of the insurer failed to comprehend that at that age people may have limited mobility and are not able to travel too far.

Firstly whist his car was parked outside his house it was hit by a commercial vehicle which drove off. Dad only became aware of this when a neighbour told him as he was probably in the back garden at the time of the accident.

Pointless

The insurer wanted Dad to appear in court as a witness despite the fact that he had not seen the incident having been elsewhere and it took a lot of convincing that he would be of no value and that he did not want to travel a long distance for a pointless task.

The second incident involved a water leak from a washing machine.

He assisted the insurer by using workmen he knew and trusted who could perform repairs at 10% of the cost of the insurer’s approved contractor.

The main problem arose regarding the replacement of the carpet and he was required to visit a showroom which was difficult to access, I think in the end he persuaded the insurer that he could go to the usual supplier where he could park.

For me it was somewhat distressing that when my father died and I reported his death to an insurer in order to obtain a claim form, the form was addressed to my late father. A few weeks later a colleague’s mother died and he needed to inform an insurer of this who then wrote back to the deceased asking why her insurance was no longer required.

As a result of these two incidents I informed the Financial Conduct Authority of how lack of compassion was shown to the next of kin of the recently departed and at the same time the appalling attitude of a certain bank towards senior citizens.

My parents were fortunate in having private medical insurance as part of my father’s retirement benefit which they found very useful and my father was able to use one of the benefits when he was hospitalised on three occasions after he was 85.

Claims

When my mother became ill last year I investigated whether we could make a claim in accordance with the renewal documents that had been sent to her (albeit more than two months after renewal date).

Upon advising insurers that we wished to make a notification of a claim, I was advised that the circumstances were not covered despite the benefit being clearly shown on the renewal document.

The renewal documents were presented in such a way that that the full terms could only be seen by logging in by computer, my parents never had a computer and I was not able to log in.

However as Dad was fastidious I was able to find the original policy document. With much searching I found the exclusion and then had to use reference books at the CII library to confirm that this was standard practice.

As this policy was for the benefit of those who retired over 30 years ago, I felt it was appalling that the terms were not clear and when I have time I will highlight this to the department who looks after the welfare of pensioners of my father’s employer so that others are not let down.

Howard Burgess is divisional director with RJ Langman Insurance Brokers and discusses his personal insurance experience as part of the Insurance Cares campaign.