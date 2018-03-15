GDPR: What do brokers need to know?
Register now to watch our bespoke webinar and learn how brokers can prepare for GDPR.
Insurance Age is proud to present a webinar dedicated to helping brokers through the upcoming implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Sign up now to join this free live webinar being held on Tuesday 3 April at 11am.
Viewers will also be able to post their questions for our expert panel in this live and interactive event.
The webinar, in association with Applied Systems, will seek to produce a checklist of what broking firms should be doing now and why.
Don’t miss out – click here to register to see the discussion on the steps to take ahead of the new laws coming into force on 25 May.
Action
The subjects that will be discussed in this business useful session include:
- What the regime says about how brokers should be managing their own data
- What actions need to be ticked off by 25 May
- The best way to fine tune and maintain ongoing robust internal systems
- The importance and procedure for keeping audits to prove accountability
- Where responsibility lies in third party arrangements
- What the consequences could be of getting it wrong
- What best in class content, access and processing practices look like
Can’t make the live date? Register now and receive on demand details 24 hours after the live webinar.
