Sign up for the latest Aviva Broker Community Fund Awards

Aviva has put brokers on alert to get involved in The Aviva Broker Community Fund Awards when applications open next week.

The Aviva Broker Community Fund, which has been running since 2010 and shared £1.9m over the years, gives brokers the chance to support those around them working tirelessly to build a brighter future, whether that is helping people take control of their financial future or taking action on climate change.

The winners will be unveiled at an Aviva Broker Community Fund Awards finale event that will take place early 2025.

