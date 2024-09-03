Insurance Age

Sign up for the latest Aviva Broker Community Fund Awards

Aviva Community Fund Winners
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Aviva has put brokers on alert to get involved in The Aviva Broker Community Fund Awards when applications open next week.

The Aviva Broker Community Fund, which has been running since 2010 and shared £1.9m over the years, gives brokers the chance to support those around them working tirelessly to build a brighter future, whether that is helping people take control of their financial future or taking action on climate change.

If you needed any more encouragement to take part, please read and watch the embedded content here, which highlights the 2023 finalists and how much the event meant to both brokers and their nominated causes.

Look out for full details next week – or sign up now for first notification through the link included in the embedded content below.

The winners will be unveiled at an Aviva Broker Community Fund Awards finale event that will take place early 2025.

View content and sign up for details here.

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

More on Broker

SRG adds to MGA offering with Capulus

Specialist Risk Group has purchased Capulus, a specialist motor fleet managing general agent, based in Wales, and will build out SRG's MGA MX which was launched in December 2021.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: