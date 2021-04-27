Blog: Challenges remain for broking as restrictions set to ease in the UK

Close Brothers' Paul Trail reflects on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the broker market and explains why brokers need to take a collaborative approach to effectively address the challenges that lie ahead.

We’re all looking forward to the easing of restrictions and the subsequent lift this will give the economy, but brokers still see the impact of Covid-19 as their biggest challenge for 2021.

Looking back at the past twelve months, traditional face-to-face meetings have largely been replaced by remote working and virtual technology. Brokers no longer have to travel to interact with their clients in person.

In a recent Close Brothers Premium Finance survey, 26% of brokers said the pandemic has accelerated the use of technology in their firm.

It will be interesting to see whether virtuality is here to stay, particularly for brokers, who often highlight personal relationships with clients as an essential component of doing business well.

Damage

Some sectors of the economy served by brokers, such as the arts and hospitality industries, have been badly damaged by restrictions. This has led to reputational damage within the wider insurance industry over business interruption claims.

At their annual results during February and March, many insurers announced that they had set aside millions to pay for business interruption, and warned that premiums will need to rise in order to cover the costs of these claims.

Of course, the hardening market in commercial insurance had already started before the pandemic struck in Q1 2020. In a CBPF research project conducted with Insurance Age in January 2020, before the first lockdown, 53% of brokers said that rating pressure was a key market challenge. They have been proved right. Commercial rates hardened last year, and so far in 2021 there are few signs that increases are levelling out.

It is little surprise that across many classes of business, rate rises are not long overdue. Construction and other commercial risks have been in a soft market for many years.

Adapting

However, the added effect of the pandemic has made it more difficult for commercial brokers of all sizes to smoothly adapt to the harder market and the knock-on effect of higher premiums on their clients.

CBPF found that 70% of brokers agreed with the statement that hard markets made it more difficult to retain clients. One third said that it has caused more clients to reduce their level of cover.

To resolve these challenges, brokers said the key requirements were strong and trusted client relationships, the ability to cut deals with insurers and being able to offer a wide portfolio of services.

The same survey found 65% brokers predicting that demand for premium finance will increase in 2021, and with this in mind, I believe making it easier for clients to pay for their insurance is another vital requirement for brokers to successfully deal with the hard market

Offering a service such as premium finance is key for brokers wanting to help their clients manage down premiums. The increased demand for premium finance reflects economic uncertainty; more businesses than ever are preferring to hold onto their cash and pay for their insurance in monthly instalments.

Cashflow

Premiums for some commercial clients run into hundreds of thousands, so the cashflow impact of spreading the cost of that premium is significant.

As well as financing, CBPF can provide brokers with better financial deals to safeguard revenues, advice on how to improve their revenue streams from finance, and technology input to make the process of selling and administering finance much easier.

The challenges posed by the pandemic and the hard market are a reminder that we should work collaboratively to tackle the difficulties such challenges bring in order to survive and prosper.

‘Together we’re stronger’ is a phrase that has become somewhat of a cliché through overuse, but in these especially difficult and unprecedented times, it nevertheless makes a lot of sense to me.

Paul Trail is MD of Close Brothers