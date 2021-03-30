The future of products

As the insurance risk landscape evolves, technology is playing a key role the way brokers support their customers. We caught up with the teams at NMU, Novidea and HSB to discuss what is driving product development in the industry and new launches for this year.

Will product development accelerate in 2021?

HSB: Product development will undoubtedly continue at pace, to keep up with changes in technology and customer demands. Additional services, which provide loss mitigation or risk management support, as well as access to products, speed of delivery and adapting to the way that insureds want to interact with their insurer will all be influencing factors for product development strategies in 2021.



NMU: We always listen and learn from feedback and we continually look to develop our products, it’s an on-going process. 2020 saw an overhaul of our cargo solution and this year will see similar for other core lines. We’ll be delivering innovative cover and bringing the policy language into line with FCA expectations in relation to the removal of jargon, making the cover easier to understand.



Novidea: Undoubtedly, the Covid-19 pandemic has created new and unexpected challenges that have already dramatically accelerated innovation, and this impetus is likely to continue for some time to come.

Which business lines will see the most product development?

HSB: Our technology and cyber-related product lines will see the most development, with changes in the use of technology and the pace of change driving our decisions. Speed of delivery and ease of trading are also driving our product development strategy; resulting in e-trade solutions to support our brokers trading needs.



NMU: While we keep a close eye on all of our products, it is our terrorism and cyber solutions that require iterative attention, due to the constant changing landscape in both spaces. Based on the feedback of brokers and clients alike, we are due to release our revised cybersafe wording mid-2021.



Novidea: Right now, there is, naturally, a lot of focus on business interruption, following the pandemic and legal tussles between customers and insurers, and cyber insurance, particularly following the SolarWinds ‘cyber catastrophe’.

It will also be interesting to see how customers and insurers respond to the Ever Given shipping disaster, in the Suez canal, where apparently, up to 90% of the ships will be uninsured for this delay and the consequent costs.

The good news is that where there is a problem there will be a smart, agile broker somewhere developing a solution. What’s more, the latest cloud-based tech means that brokers can spend time focusing on creating solutions not ‘non-thinking’ activities like multiple data-entry.

Are you planning any more new products this year?

HSB: We have an active product development group who continually review our products and look to develop new ones. We recently expanded our cyber suite of products to include identity theft recovery cover and added specialist engineering consultancy services to support condition monitoring of equipment. In 2021, our plans are to continue to proactively develop our pipeline of new product ideas, e-traded product range and risk management services.



NMU: We have vast experience in the the cargo and engineering space and in recent years have created terrorism and cyber solutions for brokers. With commitment and support from our parent company Munich Re, we are exploring some exciting opportunities during the course of 2021, aimed at further enhancing our ambitions to be a leading player in the UK specialty market.



Novidea: We are cloud-native and built on Salesforce, which means that our broker platform is constantly developing, and all customers gain automatic upgrades. Specific features that we continually work on are our ability to give brokers a real-time, 360-degree view of the entire business, actionable insights to fuel growth, greater end-to-end operational efficiencies, the ability to work on the move from anywhere, anytime, not just from home, and enabling brokers to act as true risk consultants with data-driven insights.