Market Moves - September 2022

Insurance Age outlines the key people moves from summer 2022

Broker

BGL Insurance has named Laura Mullaney as managing director of distribution, a new position within the business. Mullaney was formally customer director for BGL and has been promoted to the new role and will lead the growth and distribution agenda for the business across its own brands and strategic partnerships. She will also join the BGL executive committee, reporting to CEO, Peter Thompson.

Saga has announced three senior appointments. Anand Aithal will join the Board as an