Products and market moves - February 2022

Products Jackson Lee updates Sports Travel Plus policy

Jackson Lee Underwriting has announced the relaunch of its Sports Travel Plus product, with a new wording for sports enthusiasts, groups, and teams competing, participating, and training overseas.

The new wording provides cover for more than 150 sports. The scheme is approved by the British Insurance Brokers’ Association and JLU claimed it is an industry first for professional, semi-professional and amateur groups and teams struggling to