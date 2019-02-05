Insurance Age

Webinar: The digital distribution challenge

  Insurance Age staff
Don’t miss our session with Charles Taylor which is set to explore the digital and tech issues facing the insurance market. Live at 12.30pm today.

Our session kicks off at 12.30pm today (5 February) so register to access insights on data and learn why brokers, carriers and intermediaries should be investing in tools to develop digital capabilities.

The panel, hosted by editor Siân Barton, includes:

  • Laurence King, practice director - general insurance, Charles Taylor InsureTech
  • Nathan Shanaghy, chief operating officer, Aon
  • Stephen Card, chief executive, Jigsaw Insurance Services
  • Guy Wilson, finance director, Marine Aviation & General

The specialists will explore how ‘going digital’ can solve problems for the insurance sector and discuss how digital tools can assist insurers and brokers with customer relationships.

In addition they will outline the sort of tools that are available and look into how they can also add value to the insurer/broker relationship.

The issue of data will also be delved into with the experts outlining how digital understanding can assist with capturing and analysing data.

During the live session there will also be live poll questions going out to the audience. Please sign up and submit your questions to the experts too.

Join us at 12.30pm and develop your knowledge on how digital and data is transforming the insurance sector.

