Opinion: John O'Roarke on the changing face of insurance

The key to success: A lot has changed in the market over the last decade, but insurance is still fundamentally a people business, says John O’Roarke

When the ABC team arrived in Bournemouth in late 2006 one of our immediate concerns was to ensure a fair process for appointing the new leadership team – and to offer equal opportunity to both the incumbent management team and ABC.

Our concerns however, were short lived as Mike Rogers, the newly-appointed LVFS Group CEO, told me: “Don’t worry, there’s no one here – it’s like the Marie Celeste!”

While Mike’s remark was an exaggeration it was clear that the LV business had become de-skilled in many areas due to a lack of investment and a short-sighted approach to outsourcing.

Key activities

Key activities such as motor claims handling, IT and HR had been completely outsourced in a poorly thought-out drive to cut costs.

Hence, one of our primary turnaround objectives was to re-skill the business.

Thankfully our timing was opportune and the troubled environment at RBS Insurance at that time, meant it was relatively easy to recruit great people from a major competitor.

Our marketing and pricing experts came largely from Direct Line and our claims and technology people largely from Churchill – almost 600 people in all over a three-year period.

This ability to recruit best-in-class technical skills was one of the key ingredients in our success.

If you understand your customers well and deliver a great service… then you will succeed

The other key ingredient was not one that could be bought, it had to be created – that was culture.

Our culture grew from our positivity and our desire to make LV a great place to work and our mission to simply 'do the right thing' for customers.

Roll forward 10 years and Insurance Age is now asking me whether the skills that delivered success in 2007 are the same ones needed to deliver success in 2017?

Then and now

Clearly, much has changed. The aggregators’ dominance of distribution has become almost complete – meaning that above-the-line advertising skills play a lesser role.

There is exponentially more data available because of the connected car and the prominence of social media.

The skills that are needed to manage this data and interpret it to commercial advantage are increasingly competed for – not just by the insurance industry but across all sectors.

Even more important is the ability to deploy business change through technology – quickly and cost-effectively.

Investments

We are probably all aware of major investments in IT platforms by insurers – which have overrun on time and cost and underdelivered on capability.

Those insurers that can tame the new technologies and quickly turn them to competitive advantage, without incurring the overhead in time and money of conventional software development projects, will win in a fast-changing market.

Ultimately, however, I believe that much also remains the same.

If you understand your customers well and deliver a great service – while at the same time ensuring that your people love working for a business that contributes positively to society – then you will succeed.

In my experience, the probability of a business being successful is still measured very simply – and that is by the quality and engagement of its people.

John O’Roarke’s career in insurance includes nearly a decade at LV, latterly as GI managing director. His current roles include being chairman of Horwich Farrelly.