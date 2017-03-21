Ex-Gallagher employee jailed for five years for stealing £1.8m

Indemnity Risk Solutions claims manager funded lavish lifestyle through fraud.

Martin Turner, aged 50 of Eynsford, Kent has been sentenced to five years for fraud by abuse of position of trust at Inner London Crown Court after he masterminded the theft of more than £1.8m from the insurance underwriting agency he worked for.

City of London Police reported that Turner was a claims manager for Indemnity Risk Solutions (IRS), part of Ink Underwriting, a company owned by Arthur J. Gallagher.

According to a police statement, from June 2012 until July 2016, Turner doctored insurance claims emails in order to ensure payments were made to third parties for personal items and services including house renovations, luxury cars and to clear an existing mortgage.

Letter

The fraud escalated when, in October 2015, Turner used a falsified letter, claiming to have been given a £500,000 bonus from his employer to justify the funding required to purchase his house, the statement detailed.

The police confirmed that the fraud was discovered as a result of the governance and control process within Arthur J. Gallagher and was immediately reported to the City of London Police.

Subsequent analysis by the company's financial crime team of Turner's emails and payments authorised by Turner revealed the full extent of his fraud.

Detectives from the City of London Police's fraud squad, working with Arthur J. Gallagher, uncovered more than 50 false payments made by Turner to the value of £1,810,779.

Turner was arrested on 22 July 2016.

Theft

Bill McGowan, chief counsel at Arthur J. Gallagher, said: "This fraud is theft, pure and simple, and we take theft and any other dishonest behaviour extremely seriously.

"The criminal actions orchestrated by Martin Turner were identified through our enhanced governance and control procedures and did not involve any theft from customers.

"Our financial crime team quickly brought the findings of our own internal investigation to the attention of the City of London Police and Martin Turner's employment was terminated. We have been working closely with the authorities to secure this conviction and we welcome this verdict."

Peter Burt, from the CPS Specialist Fraud Division, said: "Martin Turner stole £1.8m from his employer in order to fund an expensive lifestyle involving luxury cars and home improvements.

"Working as an insurance claims manager, he arranged multiple payments into his own bank accounts but an internal investigation uncovered his fraud."

Burt continued: "The CPS worked with police from an early stage in order to build the strongest possible case and faced with the evidence against him, Turner pleaded guilty."

Greed

Detective Constable Simon Cordell added: "Turner was a man driven by greed who took advantage of his position in the company to give himself a lifestyle beyond his means.

"In order to ensure a thorough investigation took place, we worked closely with his former employer, Arthur J. Gallagher, who helped us to uncover the full extent of Turner's criminality.

"Today's result shows that it is never worth trying to pull the wool over your employer's eyes, and defrauding them could result in you ending up behind bars."

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.