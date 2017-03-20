#Insagepeople: 20 - 26 March 2017
Top stories
Opinion: Branko Bjelobaba on the Insurance Distribution Directive
The FCA’s consultation on the Insurance Distribution Directive ends soon and Branko Bjelobaba wonders if the IDD goes far enough
Broking Break: Your top five
The jailing of a fraudster led the clicks this week, followed by profits, a buyout, an FCA warning and an apology from the CII.
Ogden – the symptom not the root cause
Pen Underwriting’s Nick Wright, argues that now is the time to address the root cause of commercial payouts with proper risk management and prevention of workplace accidents.
Quizzical questions: 24 March 2017
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.