Products - June 2022

Zurich refreshes small fleet cover for electric vehicles

Zurich UK has added new cover and wording to its small fleet policy for firms with between two and 20 vehicles.

The insurer detailed that it will offer a like-for-like electric vehicle replacement when customers use one of its approved repair networks, a move it claimed was an industry first.

Under its new proposition, Zurich will cover damage to vehicle batteries independent of any wider damage to the vehicle, such as in the case of a