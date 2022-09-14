Editor's letter: September 2022 – So long, farewell
Forgive a little self-indulgence but the September edition is my last issue of Insurance Age after eight years on the title - phew.
And it has been a great eight years getting to know the sector. In all honestly, I wasn’t hugely excited to bag a role on an insurance title and I was very much under the impression it would be boring.
While I am not sure if the market has done much to improve its image problem since then, I’m happy to admit I was wrong and have enjoyed some brilliant experiences and met some great people (too many to single out). Personal highlights include the insuretrek, some fantastic visits to Nashville
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- In Depth: Underinsurance - data, analytics and trading
- Blog: The rising threat of underinsurance
- In Depth: Underinsurance and the value of risk management
- Survey: How can brokers grow business in challenging times?
- Zurich UK overhauls graduate hiring process
- Mistry warns brokers over cost of living crisis as he launches new agency
- Former vice-presidents renew call for an independent review of the CII