Video: 2022’s biggest trends in UK insurance content, marketing, and thought leadership
Hear from our editors as they discuss what are the topics that will likely dominate the news agenda this year as well a deep dive in the latest trends in UK insurance marketing. Finally, uncover the critical tips and techniques to get the attention of the market’s top executives.
In this episode, you will hear from a number of experts including:Jack Grocott, brand director, Insurance, Infopro Digital; Jonathan Swift, content director, Insurance, Infopro Digital; Chris Finnegan, commercial
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Most read
- Broker Satisfaction Survey: Aviva triumphs in Financial Lines
- Atrium expresses deep regret over misconduct after Lloyd’s issues £1.05m fine
- ICO cracks down on firms’ nuisance ‘appliance insurance’ calls
- Biba develops flood product for SMEs
- Atrium fined over £1m by Lloyd’s for discrimination, bullying and harassment failings
- Final FCA monthly Covid BI claims update puts payout at £1.35bn
- RSA Insurance unveils trans-inclusive policy for UK employees