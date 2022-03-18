Insurance Age

Video: 2022’s biggest trends in UK insurance content, marketing, and thought leadership

age hound post tv
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Hear from our editors as they discuss what are the topics that will likely dominate the news agenda this year as well a deep dive in the latest trends in UK insurance marketing. Finally, uncover the critical tips and techniques to get the attention of the market’s top executives.

In this episode, you will hear from a number of experts including:

Jack Grocott, brand director, Insurance, Infopro Digital; Jonathan Swift, content director, Insurance, Infopro Digital; Chris Finnegan, commercial

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Most read

  1. Broker Satisfaction Survey: Aviva triumphs in Financial Lines
  2. Atrium expresses deep regret over misconduct after Lloyd’s issues £1.05m fine
  3. ICO cracks down on firms’ nuisance ‘appliance insurance’ calls
  4. Biba develops flood product for SMEs
  5. Atrium fined over £1m by Lloyd’s for discrimination, bullying and harassment failings
  6. Final FCA monthly Covid BI claims update puts payout at £1.35bn
  7. RSA Insurance unveils trans-inclusive policy for UK employees

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: