Video: 2022’s biggest trends in UK insurance content, marketing, and thought leadership

Hear from our editors as they discuss what are the topics that will likely dominate the news agenda this year as well a deep dive in the latest trends in UK insurance marketing. Finally, uncover the critical tips and techniques to get the attention of the market’s top executives.

In this episode, you will hear from a number of experts including:

Jack Grocott, brand director, Insurance, Infopro Digital; Jonathan Swift, content director, Insurance, Infopro Digital; Chris Finnegan, commercial