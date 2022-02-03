Headline makers - February 2022
The hottest stories from 1 to 25 January 2022 on www.insuranceage.co.uk
MGA Tradewise goes into administration
https://www.insuranceage.co.uk/insight/7916656/mga-tradewise-goes-into-administration
Aviva to boost underwriting team in move to invest in regional brokers
https://www.insuranceage.co.uk/insight/7920966/aviva-to-boost-underwriting-team-in-move-to-invest-in-regional-brokers
Brokers face staff shortfall amid Great Resignation
https://www.insuranceage.co.uk
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Most read
- Profile: Phil Bayles' liberation - from Aviva to Ardonagh
- Gallagher buys Devitt
- Opinion: Survival of the regulatory-fittest
- FCA staff vote in favour of industrial action
- Aqueous increases capacity in professional indemnity push
- Ofsted finds Davies' apprenticeship programme "requires improvement"
- Regulation roundup: So much to do, so little time