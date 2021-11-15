Products - November 2021

Geo expands UK political violence and terrorism cover

Ardonagh-owned Geo Specialty has broadened its UK political violence and terrorism policies, widening the scope of its business interruption insurance to cover loss of profits even after the property has been rebuilt and reopened.

It explained that terrorism insurance policies typically pay for business interruption following physical damage until the reinstatement of the premises.

Now, Geo Specialty’s new wording – which it claimed is a