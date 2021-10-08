News roundup - October 2021

Branko BjelobabaBrokers urged to take action after FCA calls for clarity on remuneration

Compliance experts have warned that brokers will have a lot of work to do to comply with the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) new product governance rules coming into force on 1 October.

The regulator has highlighted broker remuneration as an issue that needs to be dealt with.

After the new rules come into force, firms will have another year to review their arrangements and understand what everyone in