Headline Makers - October 2021

The hottest stories from September 2021 on www.insuranceage.co.uk

David Williams to leave Axa after 41 years

WTW’s David Ovenden takes up the role of chief underwriting officer for commercial as Williams pursues non-exec career

Zurich agrees £700m capacity deal with A-Plan’s KGM

The deal means that Zurich will provide solus capacity to KGM for the next five years

Brokers urged to take action after the FCA calls