Products Edition video Q&A - NMU

NMU's terrorism underwriting manager Gary Barlow talks to Insurance Age editor Sian Barton about the changing terrorism threat landscape in the UK, how the business is adapting to the evolving threat and the ongoing debate around Martyn's law.

The threat from terrorism has not diminished, and while the level set by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre and MI5 remains ‘substantial’, having only reduced from severe earlier in February – businesses simply cannot afford to ignore this continued risk as they emerge from enforced lockdown periods.

Many sectors have felt the financial impact of the pandemic, indeed the threat from terrorism is another exposure that could carry significant financial consequences for businesses, albeit at a more localised level. It is therefore critical that brokers ensure that adequate and responsive terrorism insurance is in place for their clients, but this is only part of the consideration.

Project Duty

With the ongoing public consultation around Martyn’s Law, which will ultimately become known as Protect Duty legislation, the obligations of many business owners could dramatically shift. The legislation will require that premises and processes are adequately secure to prevent avoidable loss of life, through undertaking counter-terrorism risk assessments, and ensuring effective plans are put in place.

A fit-for-purpose insurance policy only forms part of our package as an insurer, and this is the reason why we have partnered with British Standards Institution to ensure that our brokers and clients have access to dedicated terrorism risk prevention guidance, so they are ultimately able to fulfil their obligations to comply with the anticipated legislation that will follow.

When considering the broad spectrum of sectors that the government have stated will be included in the legislation, this has the potential to impact on the decisions and actions of many businesses, particularly when you consider that they will all need to engage with freely available counter-terrorism advice and training; conduct vulnerability assessments of their operating places and spaces; mitigate the risks and vulnerabilities identified in these assessments; develop and implement a counter-terrorism plan.