Editor's letter - July 2020
Human shield: In the battle between insurers and insureds over BI, will brokers get blamed?
There has been much talk of shielding over the past few weeks.
It seems brokers may yet have a new role as shields in the FCA business interruption test case.
Longer term relationships are going to be damaged – not just between the insured and their insurer – between brokers and providers too
As I write this, the latest to happen in the case has seen insurers appear to look to shift the ‘blame’ on to brokers. Yes, you read that right. One of the defences presented by insurers pointedly notes it is the broker’s role to advise clients.
We won’t know the case outcome for a while but it is clear that longer term relationships are going to be damaged – not just between the insured and their insurer – between brokers and providers too.
The defences were filed a touch too late for us to examine them in detail in this issue but we do have an exploration of Ardonagh’s buyback of Broker Network and also a piece on how a return to the office may look for the industry.
Insurance expert David Worsfold also uncovers some of the issues around schemes in the wake of coronavirus and we meet up with Stuart Reid and Phil Barton to discuss their careers and new joint venture Partners&.
It’s a high pressure time, everyone is tired and stressed. We’ll do our best to keep bringing you the information you need to succeed. Look after yourselves as we try to work on amid the changes forced upon us by coronavirus.
