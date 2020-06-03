And finally

Why I chose insurance

There’s never been such an exciting time to be involved in technology in insurance. I joined the industry last year from the world of accountancy/fintech. I trained as a chartered accountant originally and went into corporate finance, then I founded a cloud-based accounting business at just the right time. I saw a big opportunity in insurance to digitise in the same way accountancy and banking have done – as an outsider looking in, we had reached a tipping point of becoming generally accepted.

I work on the front line with brokers, MGAs, insurers and insurtechs every day and see the challenges and the successes first hand. There’s still a way to go, but the insurance community have definitely turned a corner now in terms of their perception of technology – they appreciate that the market has evolved and that cloud software with slick intuitive customer journeys, even for B2B businesses, is the modern enabler, not the threat.

I joined SchemeServe last year and so far the industry hasn’t disappointed. The opportunities are huge and the ecosystem expanding. It’s been very rewarding to see that robust insurance schemes with complex client journeys and linking to external datasets, for example, can be up and running quickly and affordably. Almost every sales meeting I am finding creative ways to apply technology to business problems, which is my primary driver. It sounds a bit evangelical, but people say I’m a man on a mission and I’m certainly working hard to spread the word!

Alex Astengo, chief commercial officer, SchemeServe

I have recently become an advocate for Insurance United Against Dementia. I am attempting to run 100 miles in June to raise much needed funds. It’s very personal to me, with my Mum continuing to suffer from this horrible disease. In some ways, we are lucky, finding an excellent care home with dedicated carers. However, watching your Mum, who has always been there, never judging, just listening and offering support, as well as spoiling her four grandchildren, slowly being taken away is heart-breaking. If you can help I would be very grateful. I even promise to post an update of me suffering post-runs as added motivation to donate.

Please help us support those suffering from dementia. They have been impacted so much more than you would imagine by Covid-19:

In the UK , 25% of deaths from Covid-19 are people with dementia.

, 25% of deaths from Covid-19 are people with dementia. Non-Covid related deaths of people with dementia have doubled since the crisis began.

The Alzheimer’s society is facing a funding gap of up to £45m this year as a result of Covid-19.

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-carey5

