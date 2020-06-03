And finally
Why I chose insurance
There’s never been such an exciting time to be involved in technology in insurance. I joined the industry last year from the world of accountancy/fintech. I trained as a chartered accountant originally and went into corporate finance, then I founded a cloud-based accounting business at just the right time. I saw a big opportunity in insurance to digitise in the same way accountancy and banking have done – as an outsider looking in, we had reached a tipping point of becoming generally accepted.
I work on the front line with brokers, MGAs, insurers and insurtechs every day and see the challenges and the successes first hand. There’s still a way to go, but the insurance community have definitely turned a corner now in terms of their perception of technology – they appreciate that the market has evolved and that cloud software with slick intuitive customer journeys, even for B2B businesses, is the modern enabler, not the threat.
I joined SchemeServe last year and so far the industry hasn’t disappointed. The opportunities are huge and the ecosystem expanding. It’s been very rewarding to see that robust insurance schemes with complex client journeys and linking to external datasets, for example, can be up and running quickly and affordably. Almost every sales meeting I am finding creative ways to apply technology to business problems, which is my primary driver. It sounds a bit evangelical, but people say I’m a man on a mission and I’m certainly working hard to spread the word!
Alex Astengo, chief commercial officer, SchemeServe
Pet of the month - Penny, Yutree Insurance director Laura High’s cat
“Penny is a five-year-old rescue cat. She is part Maine Coon, which makes her enormous! She has her own Instagram account @bigcatpenny and is quite a celebrity with our friends and family. Penny likes to sit on school work and generally be near her humans all the time.”
Charity corner
I have recently become an advocate for Insurance United Against Dementia. I am attempting to run 100 miles in June to raise much needed funds. It’s very personal to me, with my Mum continuing to suffer from this horrible disease. In some ways, we are lucky, finding an excellent care home with dedicated carers. However, watching your Mum, who has always been there, never judging, just listening and offering support, as well as spoiling her four grandchildren, slowly being taken away is heart-breaking. If you can help I would be very grateful. I even promise to post an update of me suffering post-runs as added motivation to donate.
Please help us support those suffering from dementia. They have been impacted so much more than you would imagine by Covid-19:
- In the UK, 25% of deaths from Covid-19 are people with dementia.
- Non-Covid related deaths of people with dementia have doubled since the crisis began.
- The Alzheimer’s society is facing a funding gap of up to £45m this year as a result of Covid-19.
To donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-carey5
Pet of the month - Mabelle, Everett Mead Insurance’s office dog
“Mabelle is a Havanese. She joined the EML team in the middle of March and, despite being furloughed, we are topping up her food payments by 20% to ensure she gets the full amount! She likes crocs, chicken and teddy bears and dislikes loud noises, strangers and proposal forms.”
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- FCA names 16 insurers affected by BI legal test case
- Hiscox has highest number of policies highlighted by FCA test case
- News analysis: Brokers hit back after Mactavish stokes remuneration debate
- Former MP Amber Rudd joins ‘Pan Re’ committee alongside series of industry big hitters
- Brokers welcome momentum for FCA BI test case
- Staveley Head-linked Policyplan goes into run-off
- Axa to pay French Covid-19 BI claims after court ruling – reports