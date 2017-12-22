Insurance Age

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

  Insurance Age staff
The Insurance Age office is now closed reopening on 2 January.

The Insurance Age team wishes you all Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

The office is now closed and will be reopening on Tuesday 2 January.

Thank you for all your support in 2017 and we look forward to bringing you all the general insurance broking focused news, interviews, analysis, stats and more in 2018.

