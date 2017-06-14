Meet the techies: Anthony West

Anthony West, chief technology officer at VisionTrack, tells brokers what to look out for when it comes to InsurTech services.

What is your company doing in the InsurTech space?

The converging technologies of big data, machine learning and internet connected devices (IoT) offer brokers new ways of engaging with their customers and controlling risk, ultimately protecting loss ratios and reducing premiums.

We focus on exploiting these complex technologies and presenting them intuitively in a set of products, which add value to broker businesses with the minimum of fuss.

These capabilities are deployed in a software as a service, pay as you go model, capable of capturing and interpreting all types of information media including video.

These services can be used by brokers to differentiate their businesses, improving relationships with insurers and customers alike.

How do you think InsurTech will affect broking in the next five years?

There are opportunities abound for brokers driven by the decreasing cost of complex technology coupled with the ubiquity of environmentally aware devices, deployed in everything from Fitbits to Ferraris.

Together these influences are providing two key benefits:

Increasing customer engagement with opportunities to add value over and above policy premiums and terms. Cost effective methods of capturing and analysing vast amounts of information from ever increasing sources – identifying new products and services.

Previously these types of services were exclusively within the range of organisations with large budgets. The commoditisation and pay on demand nature of the new breed of technologies has brought them within reach of everyone.

Should brokers be worried about how InsurTech could disrupt the market?

Not at all, as long as they are willing to grasp the opportunities these new technology platforms and services create.

How can brokers take advantage of InsurTech?

Capturing more information is one thing; making practical use of it is another. We would therefore recommend looking out for these types of InsurTech services:

Services that responsibly and transparently provide new information around customer behaviours. Focus on increasing customer engagement to improve loyalty and promote the broker brand. Search out analytics tools and services from InsurTech companies that are intuitive and make sense on a commercial footing.

New technologies bring fresh opportunity along with new pitfalls. These are some approaches brokers can employ to responsibly execute some well hedged trials with emerging insurance technologies.