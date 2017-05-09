Towergate moves to Acturis as tech supplier for its advisory business

The CEO for insurance broking Janice Deakin revealed that some offices have already started migration to the new platform as Open GI stays on retail platform.

Towergate has begun the process of migrating its advisory business to the Acturis platform.

Insurance broking CEO Janice Deakin confirmed to Insurance Age that the migration of its Manchester office was already underway having begun in March.

The next office to undergo the migration will be its East Anglia branch in Norwich.

Deakin explained: “The idea is to do the big branch offices then start rolling out to the other offices.”

The rollout is expected to take around 18 months and will see around 120 systems and support platforms replaced.

Open GI

Deakin said the biggest provider to the advisory business had been Open GI but insisted that Open GI would remain “the largest software house provider across Towergate’s retail platform”.

She added: “We have enough to do and have no plans to change Open GI in the meantime.”

The advisory business deals face-to-face with large corporations, organisations and SMEs with a local regional, national or international footprint.

The retail business advises SMEs and specialist personal customers by phone and on-line.

Discussing how the broker chose Acturis, Deakin stated: “The most important thing is we looked at the options with our staff and they chose Acturis.”

She remarked that the Manchester migration had “gone smoothly” thanks to the preparation done in advance.

Integrated

Deakin continued: “We have always tried to have an integrated broker business. The Acturis deal is the right thing for the long term.”

Once the migration is complete Deakin said it would bring greater efficiency. She added: “the main hope is that we have more client-facing people and less admin effort.”

Deakin did not disclose the value of the deal.

She continued: “We have chosen a partner to go forward. We have lots of other partners across the business and this is not to the detriment of them.”

