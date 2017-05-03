SME now and the future: Protecting your public face

Reputations can be won or lost at tremendous speed in the social media world and brokers are a key part of the fight to help SME clients protect how they are perceived online, writes Edward Murray

It is one thing having a dissatisfied client running a business down to a friend in the pub; it is quite another if they air their grievances to the world on social media. But many SMEs just do not pay enough attention to these online conversations.

The stats outline why it is so important for companies to build and protect a good reputation (see box below), but incredibly, 40% of SMEs do not monitor what people are saying about them online, according to research from Zurich’s Risk Index.

It is hardly ground-breaking to link positive customer reviews to increased sales, but a lot of SMEs have not taken the time to find out how they are perceived online.

They might have designed a website, grown their social media presence and pushed out a lot of positive messages about their products and services. But these can be drowned out in an instant by traffic they do not control and online messages they have not seen.

Digital footprint

Alex Barnes, professional risk manager at broker BJIC, says: “Local businesses have had their advertising budgets squeezed and they are turning to social media, which is cheap and can reach huge numbers of people. The downside is the reputational aspect, as you are in a position where other people can comment, there is a digital footprint, and you can be easily found.”

Social media advertising is a dangerous world and if it is not managed properly by a business then it can escalate very quickly and firms can be killed off faster than they can grow Alex Barnes

He adds: “Social media advertising is a dangerous world and if it is not managed properly by a business then it can escalate very quickly and firms can be killed off faster than they can grow.”

This is a point that Edel Ryan, partner at JLT Speciality, echoes when she says: “Reputation is something that you do not control – it is other people’s opinion of your business and what online does to your brand or how it can damage your reputation is largely down to the speed at which things move. In the time it takes to read a sentence, 50,000 tweets have been sent.”

It is easy for SMEs to throw their hands up in the air and bemoan the fact that they cannot control what the world is saying about them. But the reality is they can play both an active and constructive part in the conversation if they actually know it is taking place.

Crisis management

At the moment there are various policies that carry extensions offering crisis management services when things go wrong, but Barnes says these are reactive rather than proactive.

“With these policies the PR aspect of it is very reactionary and a client would have to phone up the insurer, explain the situation, wait for a response and there can be a time lag,” he states. “There needs to be something out there that is more proactive and helps companies to manage their reputation up front rather than waiting for something to happen.”

This is something that insurer Zurich is trying to do. As Paul Tombs, head of SME for the provider, explains: “For SME’s we offer a product from Reputation.com to help them manage their online reputation. They get a free report about the state of their business and they can then pay extra for additional services.”

Ammunition

Tombs believes that this service means business owners can get ammunition to promote themselves and to improve the online star rating that they have.

Tombs also encourages brokers to utilise similar services and explains it is important for them to get a handle on how they are viewed by customers and to find out what people are saying about them.

But is this even an area where insurers should be operating and is it something that brokers would promote to their clients?

In answer to the first question, Tombs comments: “It is important to look at all aspects of the risks that SMEs face. We want to encourage firms to do this and so by offering this service, which is maybe a little bit outside what people would see as the traditional remit of insurance, we actually think it is an important point to consider that we can help with.

What online does to your brand or how it can damage your reputation is largely down to the speed at which things move. In the time it takes to read a sentence, 50,000 tweets have been sent Edel Ryan

“It is something that can help us be a practical business partner who can help SMEs with the daily challenges they face.”

When it comes to brokers promoting such an online reputation initiative, it seems they would be willing to do so, as long as it is not labour intensive.

Jon Newall, managing director at broker Lockyers, comments: “If someone gave us a platform to do it then yes we would, but at the moment we would have to sit and counsel them for a couple of hours about reputation management and that is not sustainable.”

He adds: “We already give SMEs a business toolkit to help them run their business. If we do any more for them in terms of hours of work, we will not be making any money as the key to being profitable on SME business is to touch it as few times as possible during the cycle. If insurers gave us a tool to do it with then yes we would offer it.”

Acting quickly

The evolution of the digital space means that the time is long gone where SMEs can focus only on their own online activity and ignore what others are saying. The potential for negative publicity to close an SME overnight means that it must be countered immediately.

Whether SMEs face situations in which they have to provide facts to debunk a misunderstanding, or solutions to meet genuine grievances, acting quickly will help protect and even strengthen a firm’s reputation.

But such action can only happen if SMEs appreciate the reputational risks they face online and have a way of knowing what is being said. Without that they are simply trusting to luck.