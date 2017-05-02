News analysis: Open GI promises “something truly new” to the market after Transactor deal

Market reacts as software house buys rival and promises investment in technology

Open GI sprung a surprise on the sector last month when it bought rival software house Transactor (TGSL) in a deal valued at £40m.

Insurance Age broke the news exclusively and both parties expressed their delight at the friendly takeover. Open GI group CEO Chris Guillaume promised that the deal would see something new produced for the market (see quotes below).

According to an Open GI statement, the move was a key part of its ongoing operations strategy as it looks to invest in the business and provide “cutting-edge, market leading solutions”. The overall aim being to combine the best bits of technology from both of the businesses.

Transactor has four offices – in Winchester, Halifax, Milton Keynes and Krakow in Poland. Following regulatory approval from the Competition and Markets Authority employees from all of these offices will become part of the Open GI Group which is based in Worcester.

User reactions Open GI... Open GI user SEIB Insurance Brokers welcomed the news. The broker has been using Open GI for over 25 years. Head of IT Andy Davies told Insurance Age they had considered the Transactor platform back in 2003 when it first hit the market. “We felt it brought something new to the industry but at the time we felt it was not mature enough,” he stated. “We think the purchase is a good thing for both platforms. It will allow Open GI more dynamism and will offer Transactor a wider audience.” SEIB commercial director Suzy Middleton echoed this, saying that back in 2003 the broker could “see the potential of Transactor but at the time it did not fit”. Davies was unconcerned about how the merger would affect users. “From a support aspect it will be business as usual,” he noted. “The communications I have had from them [Open GI] have always been very positive.” He remarked that SEIB has won a number of advanced user awards from Open GI and “pushes the envelope quite heavily” and was keen to see what else could be done when the two technologies are integrated. Transactor... MGA Pukka uses Transactor. Founder Sam White admitted to being “surprised” when the deal was announced. “I can’t say I felt negatively or positively because I wanted to know what the ramifications would be,” she explained. White said she hoped the deal would lead to increased collaboration between the different software houses across the market. “I hope it creates more integration. Pukka wants to be commercially flexible and I think we need more flex from the platforms generally.” In terms of impact on Pukka she said: “The response was it is business as usual. They say it will strengthen services.” White also flagged that the deal could be a catalyst for consolidation in the software house space but warned she saw potential issues with that. “The downside of any merger is that it reduces the market,” she concluded. “If there is further consolidation my reservation would be it could reduce business options.”

Management reactions Chris Guillaume “Open GI continually strives to develop smarter solutions for ratings, policy administration and digital e-commerce for our customers. The combination of Open GI with TGSL will significantly advance that goal and present something truly new to the market.”

Chris Guillaume, Open GI group CEO Ray Vincent “I believe that the timing for this deal is right and Open GI represents the perfect long-term home for TGSL… I am certain that Chris and the team will take the combined business to even greater heights and the customers, staff and insurance market overall will gain from this strategic acquisition.”

Ray Vincent, Transactor CEO

On jobs Open GI CEO Chris Guillaume promised investment in people and technology. He said: “We’ve bought the business for the technology that it’s got and the technology requires all of the people that have built it to be around. If anything we’ll invest behind it and build the business out. “It certainly isn’t a business synergy play where you put two businesses together and you lose half of the people, it’s sort of the opposite.”

Perfect match

Ray Vincent, the CEO of Transactor, described the deal as a “marriage made in heaven”. Vincent, who will take up a non-executive director role when the sale goes through, told Insurance Age that it was the right time for the Transactor software to find a new home due to high demand and a large number of orders.

He continued: “I don’t think the organic growth model suits the next phase of this business so, if somebody comes in with some resources and leverages it, they’ll be taking the top spot in terms of insurance broking technology very quickly and that’s what Open GI has done.”

Vincent’s move to a non-exec role and the exit of Transactor’s finance director Mark Ryder are the only expected staffing changes at the

two organisations.

The CEO advised that there was interest in Transactor from a number of firms, and private equity investors, but they ultimately chose to go with Open GI because they displayed “a lot of ambition with regard to their business”.

“Essentially the technology is what they bought Transactor for and for me that was a convincing argument,” he added.

Business as usual

For his part Guillaume insisted that it would be business as usual for brokers using both platforms. He reassured clients that there would not be changes in the short term and clarified: “The long-term plan is we stitch the best bits of both companies’ technologies together and that’s going to

take a long time to actually work through.”

The Open GI boss explained how the businesses would fit together, noting that as Open GI plays in a wider part of the market than Transactor, which has been more niche in terms of brokers, he hoped that by “investing in the business we can take a new proposition of the combined technologies out to the broadest market possible”.

“We’ve long admired the technology that Ray and his team have built,” he admitted.

Meanwhile Vincent said he was looking forward to sitting back and seeing Transactor grow and take a greater market share with its new owners.

Expanding investment

The deal builds on Open GI’s acquisition of Powerplace from Towergate, which took place in 2013. Guillaume commented: “With the acquisition of Powerplace in 2013 and now TGSL, we are demonstrating our strong commitment to expanding and deepening our investment in technology and supporting the evolving landscape of the general insurance market.

“We are really excited about this acquisition and the future ahead.”