Open GI deal "marriage made in heaven", says Transactor CEO Ray Vincent

Open GI CEO Chris Guillaume notes that the aim is to combine the best bits of both companies' technologies.

Transactor chief executive officer Ray Vincent has hailed Open GI’s purchase of the software house as a “marriage made in heaven”.

The deal, valued at £40m, will see Vincent leaving his CEO role to take up a non-executive director post at Open GI once the takeover has been approved by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

“It’s the right time to get this software into a bigger home, because there’s so much demand for it and the order book is absolutely bursting at the moment,” Vincent explained.

He continued: “I don’t think the organic growth model suits the next phase of this business so if somebody comes in with some resources, and leverages it, they’ll be taking the top spot in terms of insurance broking technology very quickly and that’s what Open GI has done.”

Ambition

According to Vincent, Transactor had offers from other companies as well mainly private equity firms.

He noted that he chose Open GI because it had “a lot of ambition with regard to their business”.

“Essentially the technology is what they bought Transactor for and for me that was a convincing argument,” he added.

“It will create a brilliant narrative and I’ll be able to sit back and watch Transactor take a much greater market share with its new owners.”

In addition, Open GI CEO Chris Guillaume stated that for now it would be “business as usual” and to begin with brokers would not see anything different.

“The long term plan is we stitch the best bits of both companies’ technologies together and that’s going to take a long time to actually work through,” he stated.

Investment

Guillaume further noted that as Open GI plays in a broader space of the market than Transactor, which has been more niche in terms of brokers, he hoped that by “investing in the business we can take a new proposition of the combined technologies out to the broadest market possible”.

“We’ve long admired the technology that Ray and his team have built,” he admitted.

“It’s exciting and we’ve only had positive comments back from all of the clients that we’ve spoken to this morning. Everybody gets it. They can see what the long term plan is in the business combination.”

Feedback

Vincent confirmed that Transactor had been in touch with its key clients already and that the feedback had been positive.

“Every single one of them has been very pleased for me personally and every one of them has seen the synergy and the potential that the acquisition offers them as clients,” he continued.

The move will see Transactor finance director Mark Ryder leave the company but along with Vincent stepping back those are the only expected changes in terms of headcount.

The secure job sentiment was echoed by Guillaume: “We’ve bought the business for the technology that it’s got and the technology requires all of the people that have built it to be around.

“If anything we’ll invest behind it and build the business out.

"It certainly isn’t a business synergy play where you put two businesses together and you lose half of the people, it’s sort of the opposite.”

Expansion

According to Guillaume, the deal is not part of a wider expansion strategy and he stated that at this point in time there were no more acquisitions on the horizon.

“Since we did the deal to take Montagu on as financial backer in December 2014 we haven’t had a strategy of M&A,” he concluded.

“If anything interesting comes along in the future we’ll certainly take a look at it, but we don’t have a proactive buy and build strategy.”

In December 2014 Open GI completed a management buyout backed by Montagu Private Equity in a deal valued at more than £300m.

The MBO deal included Powerplace which Open GI had bought from Towergate for £1 in February 2013.

