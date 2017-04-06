Open GI buys Transactor in £40m deal

Acquisition builds on purchase of Powerplace in 2013.

Open GI has purchased Transactor Global Solutions (TGSL) in a deal valued at £40m, Insurance Age can reveal.

Transactor was established in 2003 and Open GI stated that it offers innovative policy administration and rating platforms in the UK general insurance market.

The software house added that the acquisition is part of its ongoing investment to provide its customers with “cutting-edge, market leading solutions”.

Advance

Commenting on the deal, Open GI’s group chief executive officer, Chris Guillaume said: “Ray and his team have done a fantastic job since founding TGSL Group and I am delighted that they will now join our enlarged group.

“Open GI continually strives to develop smarter solutions for ratings, policy administration and digital eCommerce for our customers. The combination of Open GI with TGSL will significantly advance that goal and present something truly new to the market.”

He continued: “With the acquisition of Powerplace in 2013 and now TGSL, we are demonstrating our strong commitment to expanding and deepening our investment in technology and supporting the evolving landscape of the general insurance market. We are really excited about this acquisition and the future ahead.”

Proud

Transactor CEO, Ray Vincent further added: “I am extremely proud to have built TGSL Group to the business it is today.

“I believe that timing for this deal is right and Open GI represents the perfect long-term home for TGSL.”

He continued: “I am certain that Chris and the team will take the combined business to even greater heights and the customers, staff and insurance market overall will gain from this strategic acquisition.”

Once the deal is completed Transactor employees across its UK offices and locations in Poland and Macedonia will become part of the Open GI Group.

According to Open GI the acquisition will complete following customary regulatory approvals.

MBO

Open GI completed a management buyout in December 2014 backed by Montagu Private Equity in a deal valued at more than £300m.

Prior to this it had shareholders in common with Towergate.

The MBO package included Powerplace which Open GI had bought from Towergate for £1 in February 2013.

The financial background to the latest deal shows that Open GI reported turnover of £45.66m for the year ended 31 May 2016 while Transactor reported its first ever £1m Ebitda in its 2016 results.

The latter also broke through the £10m turnover barrier in its figures for year ended 31 March 2016.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.