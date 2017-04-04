Open GI and Applied Systems pass Biba software house audit

The two providers announced separately that they passed the review which was prompted by problems with SSP last year.

Applied Systems and Open GI have separately announced that they have passed the British Insurance Brokers Association (Biba) review into the robustness of software houses.

The review, conducted by consultancy NCC Group, was prompted by failures at SSP last year which left some brokers unable to work normally for weeks.

Biba decided to begin a review following those failures.

According to Applied the review was conducted against the Broker Supplier Resilience Review Framework as approved by Biba. The following core principles were assessed by the consultant, NCC Group:

Management of information security risks and threats

Prevention against cyber attacks

System resilience to service outages

Incident management

Restoration of services, including events that affect the entire organisation, such as partial outage and complete failure.

Applied’s senior vice president of international operations Jeff Purdy, commented: “Applied has been highly supportive of this audit throughout the process, providing evidence and demonstrating our capabilities in meeting each of the core principles objectives.

“Applied invests millions of pounds annually in our cloud environment to ensure we provide the optimal performance, data security, and reliability to our customers. We are very pleased with the outcome of this audit and look forward to continued collaboration with Biba.”

First

Open GI, which claimed it was the first provider to pass the audit, said it was “delighted” to have passed.

Open GI’s customer services director, Helen Barker said: “During the review, we worked co-operatively with both Biba and NCC to ensure they were able to review all aspects of Open GI’s security, resilience and business continuity procedures.

“Open GI are extremely delighted to have passed this review.

"We have invested heavily over many years and are continually reviewing our processes and procedures to ensure that our customers receive outstanding customer support and system availability at all times. We believe this achievement is a testament to our ability to provide a robust and reliable service to all of our customers in the UK and Ireland.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.