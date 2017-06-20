FCA probes travel insurance cover for cancer patients

The watchdog is seeking views from firms and looking for the reasons behind pricing differences.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is looking into the challenges cancer patients face in accessing travel insurance.



The watchdog is seeking views and evidence of the issues firms face in providing travel insurance for consumers who have, or have had, cancer.



It will also look at the reasons for pricing difference in premiums quoted.



Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA, said: “Being able to access financial services is critical for people to fully participate in society. We hope that this will encourage discussion on access issues to examine the challenges for firms and consumers.

“Given our previous findings in this area, we see this as a critical time to fully explore these issues and consider potential solutions.”



Wider focus

The move is part of a wider focus on access issues related to insurance.



The invitation for feedback closes on 15 September and a statement will be released in the fourth quarter of this year.



The FCA is seeking input on:

The challenges for firms in providing travel insurance for consumers who have, or have had, cancer.

The challenges consumers face when they have, or have had, cancer in finding suitable travel insurance.

Examples of innovative practices in the current market.

Any barriers that firms face in addressing existing challenges or that prevent innovation.

Potential improvements that could result in better consumer outcomes.

The FCA said it wanted to understand how consumer outcomes can be improved in this area, including through innovation.



